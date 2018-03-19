  • 4 injured in 20-vehicle crash in Maryland, officials say

    By: Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Four people were injured Monday morning when authorities said a tractor-trailer carrying stones and gravel crashed and lost its load on Interstate 270 in Maryland, causing about 20 vehicles to collide.

    Authorities declared the accident a “mass casualty incident,” but officials said none of the people wounded suffered injuries that appeared to be life-threatening.

    TRENDING NOW:

    >> Read more trending news 

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    4 injured in 20-vehicle crash in Maryland, officials say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Austin neighborhood urged to stay inside after 4 explosions in 1 month:…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Florida homeowners to split more than $52M after citrus canker battle

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man held in SXSW threat ruled out as bomb suspect, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    When microphone troubles silence national anthem, students voices fill void