22 Minnesota courthouse workers split $250,000 Powerball jackpot

HIBBING, Minn. - Some workers at a Minnesota courthouse were out of order Thursday morning, but nobody was held in contempt. They were too busy celebrating.

A group of 22 workers at the St. Louis County Courthouse were celebrating after learning they would split a $250,000 Powerball jackpot, The Duluth News Tribune reported.

“I was upstairs in my office and I could hear these guys hollering downstairs,” facilities manager Angie Baumchen said.

The winning Powerball numbers Wednesday were 7-24-33-49-50, and the Powerball was 4. The courthouse crew matched four of the five numbers and the Powerball. Normally that would be worth $50,000, but since the players added the Power Play multiplier, the jackpot was multiplied by five, the News Tribune reported.

After some figuring, group members believe they will clear $7,500 apiece after taxes.

Head janitor Grant Ellis bought the ticket Wednesday in Hibbing at a convenience store across the street from the courthouse.

The winners work in several departments at the courthouse and the annex. They began buying lottery tickets as a group 15 years ago, and the most they had won previously was $44, the News Tribune reported.

Group members said they would take a bus on Jan. 19 to the Minnesota State Lottery office, to file the paperwork and claim the prize as a group, the News Tribune reported.

