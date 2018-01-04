A peek at the private, six-figure suites for the national championship

0

ATLANTA - Private suites for the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship offer luxury amenities, exclusive entry access and primo views of the field. They’re not cheap, but when is the University of Georgia going to be in a national championship game in a brand-new stadium again? Think of it is as a priceless opportunity.

“Mercedes-Benz Stadium is the newest NFL stadium, which makes it the gem of the live-event experience,” said Anne Murlowski, director of marketing for SuiteHop, an online broker of swank game-day real estate. “High-tech interiors and luxury amenities like plush leather seating ensure that suite guests can enjoy the game out of the busy crowd below.”

SuiteHop has a number of offerings, including a private, 30-person suite on the 40-yard line for $196,473. If that’s a little too steep, there are single tickets available in a shared suite for $3,750.

So, what can you expect in the suite seats?

“Guests with suite tickets that include access to the AMG Lounge or SunTrust Club can enter the the stadium via a VIP entrance direct from the VIP parking section,” Murlowski said. “These exclusive lounges are located on the 45-yard lines on each side of the stadium and offer exclusive viewing to players as they enter the field.”

You needn’t worry about standing in lines for the facilities (or anything else, really).

“Mercedes Benz Stadium suites include private restrooms and HDTVs to prevent missing a moment of the action,” Murlowski said. “Catering is available to order in all suites. Some suites will all inclusive catering through Levy Restaurants. For suite ticket holders who choose to not order catering, there is access to Club level concessions and premium bars throughout the stadium.”

