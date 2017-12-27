Actor Jack Blessing, of ‘Moonlighting,' ‘George Lopez,' dies at 66

Television star Jack Blessing has passed away after a battle with pancreatic cancer, his son Ian told The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday.
Blessing died Nov. 14 at his home in Chatsworth, California, according to the entertainment news site.
The actor joined the cast of the hit ABC drama “Moonlighting” in its third season. He played a character named MacGillicuddy who worked at the Blue Moon Detective Agency run by Maddie Hayes (Cybill Shepherd) and David Addison (Bruce Willis). His character had an office rivalry with Curtis Armstrong’s Herbert.
Blessing played Mr. Donner, an unbalanced building manager, in the sitcom “The Naked Truth” from 1995 to 1998.
More recently, Blessing portrayed Jack Powers on the ABC sitcom “George Lopez,” which ran from 2002 to 2007. Powers and his brother Mel (Mark Tymchyshyn) owned Powers Aviation, the business that employed George Lopez’s titular character.
In addition to his extensive TV resume, Blessing also voice acted for characters in “Antz” (1998), “Open Season” (2006), “Bee Movie” (2007), “Megamind” (2010) and “ParaNorman” (2012), according to the Internet Movie Database. He also appeared in movies including “Heaven’s Gate” (1980), “Galaxy of Terror” (1981), “Thirteen Days” (2000) and “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby” (2006).
