Alabama center proposes to girlfriend after winning national title

    By: Jake Rill, SEC Country

    It was a great day for Bradley Bozeman — winning a national championship, followed by getting engaged.

    The Alabama center proposed to his girlfriend on the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium after the Crimson Tide beat Georgia 26-23 in overtime to win the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday night.

    Bozeman’s girlfriend answered his proposal with a yes, putting a cap on the senior’s great day.

    Bozeman just completed his second season as Alabama’s starting center. Last year, he was part of the Crimson Tide team that lost to Clemson in the National Championship Game. Let’s just say the game this year ended much better — in more ways than one.

