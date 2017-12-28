Alfie Curtis, actor known for ‘Star Wars' cantina scene dies

You probably don’t know his name, but if you’ve seen “Star Wars: A New Hope,” you’ll know the role Alfie Curtis played.
The actor, known for his lines “He doesn’t like you. I don’t like you either.” as he threatened Luke Skywalker in Mos Eisley, has died, the BBC reported.
Watch the scene below:
Curtis, whose character’s name was Dr. Evazan in the iconic film, was remembered on Twitter by Mark Hamill.
ALFIE CURTIS made the #StarWars Mos Eisley Cantina scene (one of the most memorable I've ever been a part of) even MORE memorable. As horrific as he was on-camera, off-camera he was funny, kind & a real gentleman. Thanks Alf- you'll be missed. #RIP ❤️- mh pic.twitter.com/laxKvbGmrd— @HamillHimself (@HamillHimself) December 27, 2017
Curtis also appeared in “The Elephant Man” as the milkman and various ‘80s English television series.
Curtis died last month in Billericay, England, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He was 87.
