  • AMC Theaters hosting 12-film Marvel movie marathon before Infinity War

    By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    If you have a list of Marvel movies to watch before “Avengers: Infinity War,” AMC Theaters has you covered.

    According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie theater company is hosting a 12-film Marvel Cinematic Universe marathon on April 25. The 31-hour marathon will be at AMC Empire 25 in New York and AMC Disney Springs 24 in Orlando, Florida.

    >> Read more trending news 

    AMC Theaters said the marathon will include an early airing of “Infinity War.”

    “This premium event will include, marathon only collectibles, exclusive content, and a special concession offer,” said reads a description of the event on AMC’s website

    “Infinity War” will start at 6 p.m., an hour earlier than its regular public show times, according to the website

    The schedule for the MCU marathon is below:

    “Iron Man” at 1:30 p.m.

    “The Incredible Hulk” at 4:00 p.m.

    “Thor” at 6:15 p.m.

    “Captain America: The First Avenger” at 9:00 p.m.

    “The Avengers” at 11:30 p.m.

    “Guardians of the Galaxy” at 2:15 a.m.

    “Avengers: Age of Ultron” at 4:30 a.m.

    “Captain America: Civil War” at 7:15 a.m.

    “Doctor Strange” at 10:00 a.m.

    “Spider-Man: Homecoming” at 12:45 p.m.

    “Black Panther” at 3:15 p.m.

    “Avengers: Infinity War” at 6:00 p.m.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    AMC Theaters hosting 12-film Marvel movie marathon before Infinity War

  • Headline Goes Here

    'Serial bomber' suspected in Austin explosions, police say: live updates

  • Headline Goes Here

    Dairy Queen giving away free vanilla cone Tuesday to celebrate spring

  • Headline Goes Here

    Actress Cynthia Nixon announces run for governor of New York

  • Headline Goes Here

    Unabomber: TV shows, movies and books about Ted Kaczynski