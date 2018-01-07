Angry customer slaps McDonald's employee at drive-thru window, police say

PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio - An irate fast-food customer slapped a McDonald’s employee through a drive-thru window Tuesday, knocking the headset off of her head, police said.
The man became upset after placing an order in the drive-thru, getting part of it and then being told to pull forward to wait for the rest of it, according to WEWS.
The man yelled at an employee who brought the rest of his order out to him, according to WOIO. The man left, then returned to the restaurant an hour later. He parked his car in the drive-thru, started yelling at employees, then slapped one.
The employee was taken to a hospital after complaining of neck pain, according to WEWS.
