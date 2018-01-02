Apple to replace iPhone batteries for $29 sooner rather than later

0

If you’re tired of your iPhone battery not performing and you’re running an iPhone6 or later, you’re in luck.

Apple is replacing the batteries now, instead of waiting for the original end of the month start date.

But, the tech giant warns that supplies may be limited, CNN reported.

Recently it was discovered that Apple was slowing down, or throttling, older phones to make sure they didn’t shut down unexpectedly.

The code was pushed out in an iOS update last year, CNN reported.

Apple says that the code was for older lithium-ion batteries, but a new battery should make phones return to normal speed.

Customers believed that the throttling was started so people would upgrade to newer models.

The company, in a letter to customers posted to Apple.com, said that the slowdown wasn’t an attempt to make people buy new technology.

The batteries, which usually cost $79, originally were able to be replaced with the $50 discount at the end of January, but the company started the program early. It is expected to run until the end of the year, USA Today reported.

Apple is also working on iOS updates with iOS 11.2.5 in beta testing, Forbes reported.

To get the battery replaced, visit an Apple Store, an Apple certified retailer or send the phone to Apple support, CNN reported.

Apple is apologizing for secretly slowing down older iPhones, which it says was necessary to avoid unexpected shutdowns related to battery fatigue. The company issued the statement on its website Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017. AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File

