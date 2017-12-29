Astros' World Series win created record loss for Las Vegas sportsbooks

When the Houston Astros won the World Series on Nov. 1, the Los Angeles Dodgers were not the only losers. The Las Vegas sportsbooks lost $11.4 million on baseball, ESPN reported.
It was the largest baseball loss in a month for Nevada’s regulated books, according to the Nevada Gaming Control Board.
The previous largest loss on baseball came in November 1999, after the New York Yankees swept the Atlanta Braves, ESPN reported. The Vegas books lost $6.2 million that year.
After the Astros beat the Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7, to wrap up the 2017 World Series, bettors began to collect. In addition to any winning wagers on Game 7, futures bets on the Astros to win the World Series that were placed throughout the year and cashed in November added up to the record monthly baseball loss, ESPN reported.
