Authorities: ‘Multiple deputies down' after shooting in Denver suburb

A sheriff’s office in Colorado confirmed “multiple deputies are down” after a shooting 15 miles south of Denver early Sunday, KKTV reported.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday it had issued a “code red” alerting civilians in the Highlands Ranch area to stay at home, avoid windows and stay away from exterior walls.
The office reported on Twitter around 6:45 a.m. that one deputy was shot.
“We have multiple officers down,” Deputy Jason Blanchard said in a telephone interview with The New York Times. He described it as an active scene and said the gunman was not in custody.
The office updated its Twitter account to confirm that multiple deputies were down.
Lauren Lekander, a spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Office, said the deputies who were shot had been responding to a disturbance call shortly before 6 a.m. local time. She said a SWAT team was responding, the Times reported.
DCSO is working an officer down call in the area of County Line Rd between Colorado Blvd and University Blvd. This is an active event, please avoid the area.— DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017
UPDATE, we have multiple deputies down, no update on their status. The scene remains active and please avoid the area.— DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017
