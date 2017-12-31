  • Authorities: ‘Multiple deputies down' after shooting in Denver suburb

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    A sheriff’s office in Colorado confirmed “multiple deputies are down” after a shooting 15 miles south of Denver early Sunday, KKTV reported.

    The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday it had issued a “code red” alerting civilians in the Highlands Ranch area to stay at home, avoid windows and stay away from exterior walls.

    The office reported on Twitter around 6:45 a.m. that one deputy was shot.

    “We have multiple officers down,” Deputy Jason Blanchard said in a telephone interview with The New York Times. He described it as an active scene and said the gunman was not in custody.

    The office updated its Twitter account to confirm that multiple deputies were down.

    Lauren Lekander, a spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Office, said the deputies who were shot had been responding to a disturbance call shortly before 6 a.m. local time. She said a SWAT team was responding, the Times reported.

     

