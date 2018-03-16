  • 'Avengers: Infinity War' trailer shows Black Panther, Spider-Man in battle against Thanos

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    After the smashing success of “Black Panther,” the trailer for the latest installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been released.

    It’s the newest look at the “Avengers: Infinity War” and it shows the warriors from Wakanda, teaming up with the likes of Doctor Strange, The Guardians of the Galaxy, Spider-Man and the rest of the Avengers to battle the big bad -- Thanos.

    Take a look at the latest preview.

    “Avengers: Infinity War” hits theaters on April 27. Tickets are on sale now.

