Firm partly behind Zakim Bridge designed collapsed Florida bridge

A newly installed pedestrian bridge collapsed at Florida International University in the Miami area Thursday afternoon.
>> Photos: FIU pedestrian bridge collapses in Miami
WFXT in Boston has confirmed through a company representative that FIGG Bridge Group co-designed the bridge.
>> More: Pedestrian bridge collapses in Miami; several trapped
FIGG also co-designed the Leonard P. Zakim Bunker Hill Memorial Bridge in Boston.
WFXT reached out to MassDOT for a statement:
"We have a robust inspection program for the Zakim Bridge and are fully confident in the safety of the Zakim Bridge and all Commonwealth of Massachusetts bridges, as we follow federal standards for regular inspections. While the cause of the Miami pedestrian bridge collapse is unknown, the design of this pedestrian bridge is not similar to the design of the Zakim Bridge and is unique to the project site characteristics at its location in Miami."
- Patrick Marvin, MassDOT
The TV broadcasts also showed several people being loaded onto ambulances immediately after the collapse.
The 950-ton section of bridge was installed Saturday. The bridge's main 174-foot span was previously assembled by the side of the road while support towers were built at either end.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}