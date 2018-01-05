Buffalo Bills make good on thank-you gift, send wings to Bengals

The Buffalo Bills are making good on a promise they made Sunday, sending 1,440 chicken wings to the Cincinnati Bengals as a thank you for their last-minute win against Baltimore on Sunday, ESPN reported. Cincinnati’s come-from-behind 31-27 win sent the Bills into the playoffs for the first time since 1999.
The Bills announced the shipment from local restaurant chain Duff's in a tweet Thursday evening:
Our friends at Duff’s are hitting the road to Cincinnati tonight with:— Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) January 5, 2018
1440 wings
90 lbs of celery
30 lbs of carrots
6 gallons of blue cheese
9 gallons of Duff’s wing sauce
And a TON of thank you’s from Buffalo! #GoBills
See you soon, @Bengals! pic.twitter.com/ijYi9m8r1y
In a thank-you note to the Bengals posted on Twitter after Sunday's games, the Bills promised they would send wings to Cincinnati.
>> Bills fans makes more than $104K to Dalton’s foundation
The Bills' gesture comes after thousands of fans donated to Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton’s charitable foundation this week in appreciation for his late 49-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Boyd to beat the Ravens. More than $315,000 had been raised as of Thursday night, Dalton announced on Twitter.
Update: 14,000 donors, over $315,000. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/uKHgF6uqS1— Andy Dalton (@andydalton14) January 5, 2018
Fans also contributed to Boyd's cause, donating more than $50,000 to the Western Pennsylvania Youth Athletic Association.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}