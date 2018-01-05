  • Buffalo Bills make good on thank-you gift, send wings to Bengals

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    The Buffalo Bills are making good on a promise they made Sunday, sending 1,440 chicken wings to the Cincinnati Bengals as a thank you for their last-minute win against Baltimore on Sunday, ESPN reported. Cincinnati’s come-from-behind 31-27 win sent the Bills into the playoffs for the first time since 1999.

    >> Read more trending news

    The Bills announced the shipment from local restaurant chain Duff's in a tweet Thursday evening:

    In a thank-you note to the Bengals posted on Twitter after Sunday's games, the Bills promised they would send wings to Cincinnati.

    >> Bills fans makes more than $104K to Dalton’s foundation

    The Bills' gesture comes after thousands of fans donated to Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton’s charitable foundation this week in appreciation for his late 49-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Boyd to beat the Ravens. More than $315,000 had been raised as of Thursday night, Dalton announced on Twitter.

    Fans also contributed to Boyd's cause, donating more than $50,000 to the Western Pennsylvania Youth Athletic Association.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories