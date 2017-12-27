California earthquake rattles area east of San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. - An earthquake measuring 3.8 on the Richter scale rattled an area east of San Jose, California, on Tuesday night, according to the U.S. Geological Society.
The quake hit at 10:32 p.m. PT and was centered in the Alum Rock area in the foothills east of downtown San Jose, KNTV reported. Its depth was just under six miles, the USGS reported.
Earlier Tuesday, an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.1 struck southeast of San Jose. That temblor hit about 7:20 p.m. and was centered about eight miles east of Morgan Hill, according to the USGS. It had a depth of 4.4 miles.
No damage or injuries were reported in either earthquake. KNTV reported.
