'Cash Me Outside' teen Danielle Bregoli pays off mom's mortgage for Christmas

Danielle Bregoli, the 14-year-old who shot to fame after inviting her critics to catch her outside during an appearance on “Dr. Phil,” surprised her mother on Christmas with a check big enough to pay off the elder Bregoli’s mortgage.
In a video shared by TMZ, Danielle can be seen handing her mother, Barbara Ann Bregoli, a red envelope. Inside was a check for $65,000, TMZ reported.
In the video, Barbara Ann Bregoli can be heard asking if her daughter is serious before tearfully reaching for a hug.
Danielle gained fame after she appeared on a bizarre 2016 episode of “Dr. Phil,” coining the viral phrase “cash me outside.”
Danielle has since gotten into a few fights and faced a bit of legal trouble. Still, Danielle has had a successful year.
The aspiring rapper signed a record deal with Atlantic Records in September. Other artists signed to Atlantic Records include Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, Wiz Khalifa and Cardi B.
Danielle, who raps under the name “Bhad Bhabie,” released her first single in September. She recently released another music video for her song, “I Got It.”
