CFL clears Johnny Manziel to play for Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    TORONTO - Johnny Football has been cleared to play north of the border.

    Officials with the Canadian Football League announced Thursday it would approve a contract for Johnny Manziel if it is negotiated with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, CTV reported. The Tiger-Cats have the rights to the quarterback, who won the Heisman Trophy in 2012.

    In August, Manziel worked out for the Tiger-Cats, who passed on making him an offer. But Manziel's camp activated Hamilton's 10-day window, forcing the CFL club to make a decision on whether to sign, trade or release him, CTV reported.

    The CFL then stepped in and extended the window for further evaluation.

     

