CFL clears Johnny Manziel to play for Hamilton Tiger-Cats

TORONTO - Johnny Football has been cleared to play north of the border.

Officials with the Canadian Football League announced Thursday it would approve a contract for Johnny Manziel if it is negotiated with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, CTV reported. The Tiger-Cats have the rights to the quarterback, who won the Heisman Trophy in 2012.

In August, Manziel worked out for the Tiger-Cats, who passed on making him an offer. But Manziel's camp activated Hamilton's 10-day window, forcing the CFL club to make a decision on whether to sign, trade or release him, CTV reported.

The CFL then stepped in and extended the window for further evaluation.

#Ticats press release regarding Johnny Manziel. #CFL pic.twitter.com/0fvnHfnfn0 — Jamie Thomas (@JamieThomasTV) December 28, 2017 “As a result of this process, the commissioner has now informed Mr. Manziel and the Tiger-Cats he is prepared to approve a contract for Mr. Manziel should one be negotiated,” the CFL said in its statement. “The process that led to this decision, however, will continue. “Mr. Manziel has been informed he must continue to meet a number of conditions in order to remain eligible. These conditions, while extensive and exacting, remain confidential.” Manziel, 25, was the first freshman to win the Heisman Trophy when he starred at Texas A&M. He was drafted in the first round -- No. 22 overall -- in 2014 by the Cleveland Browns. But the native of Tyler, Texas, was released after two seasons and has been out of football since. Erik Burkhardt, Manziel's agent, did not immediately return a telephone message Thursday, CTV reported.

