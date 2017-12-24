Chiefs' Marcus Peters gives away 300 coats to local youths for Christmas

0

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - As a defensive back, Marcus Peters strives for blanket coverage. Saturday, the Kansas City Chiefs’ cornerback helped provide some cover for underprivileged youths.

Peters handed out 300 winter coats at the inaugural Kansas City Christmas Coat Giveaway, The Kansas City Star reported. He also signed pieces of clothing for the youths and posed for pictures with them and their families.

“This is all Marcus,” said Nick Ayre, a sports marketing assistant manager for Adidas who attended the giveaway. “He’s always looking to give back to the community, whether it’s Oakland or Kansas City.”

Peters was joined by actor Paul Rudd, a Kansas City native and University of Kansas graduate. Peters, who was born in Oakland, California, also got help from the charitable organization from his hometown, the Fam 1st Family Foundation.

“It's cold outside and these are really cool coats,” Rudd told KSHB. “Nobody should be cold. It's an amazing thing [Peters] is doing.”

The Gregg/Klice Community Center reached out to Peters, through the Chiefs, to be a partner in a coat drive they were holding this month. Peters agreed, and with the help of Adidas -- which sponsors Peters and safety Eric Berry -- sent 300 jackets directly to the team’s practice facility, the Star reported. Peters then loaded a truck and drove to the center on Saturday.

Rudd said he heard about the event through Peters’ agent, Doug Hendrickson. He decided to attend, and he and Peters ended up rolling a giant cart of coats into the center together, along with passing out coats, the Star reported.

“I’ve been a fan of Marcus’ -- I think he’s great,” said Rudd, who met Peters for the first time Saturday. “I think Marcus does things under the radar. He’s cool like that.”

In addition to jackets, kids and adults received free haircuts. KSHB reported.

"A haircut can make you feel good, pass a test. You can do whatever with a fresh haircut," said Armon Lasker, one of the barbers who helped organize the event.

Peters' Oakland-based Fam 1st Family Foundation helped organize the event.

