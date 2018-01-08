Confident Central Florida fans chant 'We want 'Bama'

University of Central Florida fans won’t give it up.
As if celebrating a self-declared national championship with a parade at Disney World wasn’t bold enough, some Knights fans in attendance at the event Sunday night broke out the “We Want Bama” chant.
Yes, they went there. (Do we need to remind you how silly “wanting Bama” can be?)
As expected, the crowd was large for this spectacle. (When you celebrate a mythical national title, why not party big?) But it doesn’t seem wise to poke the grizzly known as the Crimson Tide beast by chanting “We Want Bama.”
After all, UCF fans, you might receive your wish one day. At this point, who wouldn’t want to see that matchup happen?
Of course, Alabama has bigger concerns at the moment. The Crimson Tide face Georgia on Monday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to decide the real national championship.
