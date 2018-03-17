Couple married 72 years die 10 hours apart

FORT WORTH, Texas - Malcolm and Betty Clynch never did anything apart, their family said. That proved to be true even in death.
The Texas couple married in 1945 when they were teenagers, WFAA reported. But soon the newlyweds were separated for the only time in their lives, while Malcolm served in the Army. Love letters shared by the family illustrate the couple's deep love and devotion to one another. Malcolm signed each love letter with: "I'll always love only you."
TRENDING NOW:
- Diocese announces school mergers in Monroeville, North Hills; closure in Greenfield
- Polish archbishop criticizes priest wishing Francis death
- Millennials replacing engagement rings with diamonds embedded in fingers
- VIDEO: Police bring homicide suspect in for questioning
That love continued for the rest of their lives, as they raised a family and had long careers. After 72 years of marriage, Malcolm and Betty, both 90, were in failing health. Betty had Alzheimer's disease and Malcolm had heart issues, the family told WFAA.
The family believes that Malcolm felt like he had to die first, to show Betty the way. Malcolm did die first, at a Fort Worth assisted living facility. Betty followed him in death just 10 hours later, family told WFAA.
The family held a double funeral for the couple on Monday.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}