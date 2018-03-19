  • Dairy Queen giving away free vanilla cone Tuesday to celebrate spring

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    After a rough winter, it’s time to celebrate the first day of spring with a treat.

    Dairy Queen’s website said various locations will be giving away free small vanilla ice cream cones Tuesday. The promotion is limited to one cone per person and will be honored at all non-mall locations, company officials said.

    A list of participating locations can be found on Dairy Queen’s website.

