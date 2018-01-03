Delta flight forced to return to Atlanta airport twice

ATLANTA - A Delta flight on its way to London turned around and returned to Atlanta for a second time overnight.
Delta Flight 284 took off from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Delta told WSB-TV that pilots heard a noise coming from the plane and out of an abundance of caution decided it was in their best interest to turn the plane around.
According to Flightaware.com, the flight made it just over the North Carolina border when it turned around.
The plane landed safely shortly before 9:30 p.m. at Hartsfield-Jackson.
A Delta representative said the passengers heading to London would be placed on another flight, which was expected to take off around 11 p.m. Tuesday. That plane took off but then turned around again at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The third flight is not scheduled to leave until Wednesday night, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
