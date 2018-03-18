  • Deputies: Florida bar owner shoots co-owner, self with patrons inside

    By: Chip Skambis, WFTV.com

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The owner of a bar in Central Florida shot and killed his co-owner before shooting himself late Friday night -- while patrons were inside, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. 

    Deputies said they went to the Mezcal Bar in Orange County around 11:10 p.m. after receiving a call of shots fired in the bar.

    Lida Calderon, 45, was found shot and Julio Macias-Flores, 45, had shot himself, deputies said. 

    Firefighters arrived and pronounced both dead at the scene, according to deputies. 

    Patrons were inside the bar at the time of the murder-suicide, deputies said. 

    Witnesses told deputies Calderon and Macias-Flores were arguing with each other prior to the shooting. 

