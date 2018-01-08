  • Deputy shot, killed while responding to burglary in Washington state

    By: KIRO7.com

    FREDRICKSON, Wash. - A sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed in Washington on Sunday night while responding to a report of an armed burglary near Spanaway, which is in the Fredrickson area, officials with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said.

    The deputy was identified as Daniel McCartney, 34. McCartney was a U.S. Navy veteran who also worked for six years for the Hoquiam Police Department. He was from Yelm and had been on the force for three years. He was the father of three boys.

