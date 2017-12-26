  • Diamondbacks' top draft pick pays off family's mortgage as Christmas present

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    The Arizona Diamondbacks’ first-round draft pick gave his family an unforgettable Christmas gift, Sports Illustrated reported.

    Pavin Smith, the team’s No. 1 pick in the 2017 draft, received a signing bonus of more than $5 million. The former University of Virginia star used part of that money to pay off his family’s mortgage, and he revealed his plans to his family in an emotional letter on Christmas Day, the magazine reported.

    Smith’s family, naturally, was floored by the gift, and broke down after reading his letter:

