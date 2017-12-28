Disney hotels, resorts do away with ‘Do Not Disturb' door hangers

0

ORLANDO, Fla. - People staying at several Disney hotels and resorts will no longer be able to hang a “Do Not Disturb” hanger on their door to keep employees from unexpectedly coming into their room.

>> Read more trending news

Instead, Disney has provided a “Room Occupied” sign, but the small text says Disney employees still have the right to enter the room when it is displayed for maintenance, safety, security or any other purpose.

The idea rankled tourist Hitu Patel.

“If they’re going to knock and come in, there’s no reason for having a sign, is there?” Patel said.

Disney policy requires a staff member knock and identify themselves as an employee before entering.

Justin and Leslie Lamothe were in Central Florida on vacation from Arkansas and didn’t think the new policy was good for Disney’s customers.

“If you’re paying rent, you have the right to privacy,” Justin Lamothe said.

“Especially if you haven’t caused any problems, you haven’t given any probable cause,” Leslie Lamothe added. “There’s no reason just to come in for no reason at all.”

The new policy affects Disney hotels along the monorail line, including the Grand Floridian, Polynesian, Contemporary Resort and Bay Lake Tower.

© 2017 Cox Media Group.