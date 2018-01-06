Dog found with large pipe around neck

TULSA, Okla. - A dog in Oklahoma with a pipe stuck around its neck was rescued Thursday.
Marvel still has open wounds after vets removed the pipe from his neck, Fox23.com reported. The metal cut into both ends of his head and neck.
Workers with the Rescued 'n Ready Animal Foundation said Marvel was severely anemic and had a tick-borne disease when he was brought in after being found in North Tulsa. After a lot work, he was moved to Tulsa Town Vet and is eating and drinking.
It's unclear how the pipe got around his neck or how long it was there, but they believe it's been since at least summer, Fox23.com reported.
NOTE: Graphic images below.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}