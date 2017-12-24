Dozens feared dead in Philippines mall fire

DAVAO, Philippines - At least 37 people were reported as missing Sunday, with “zero chance of survival,” in the aftermath of a fire that broke out at a shopping mall in the Philippines, CNN reported.
The fire, which occurred on the third floor of the New City Commercial Center in the southern Philippine city of Davao, started at 9:40 a.m. Saturday, the Davao City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office reported.
On Sunday, a Philippine official said firefighters have recovered one body so far.
President Rodrigo Duterte, a native and former mayor of Davao, said during a meeting with the families of the missing that there was "zero chance of survival," according to the state-run Philippines News Agency (PNA).
PNA also reported that most of the missing people were employees of SSI Philippines, an outsourcing company located on the fourth floor of the mall.
Authorities have not provided a cause of the fire, CNN reported.
