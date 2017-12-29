Driver discovers suitcase filled with human bones on side of interstate

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigations is looking into the case after someone found human bones in a suitcase on the side of a Georgia interstate.
A man was driving along I-75 near Jackson on Thursday when he stopped to look for something that he had lost on the side of the road. He made a startling discovery -- human bones in a suitcase.
TRENDING NOW:
- Harrison responds to recent criticism: "I didn't sign up to be on the bench"
- 4 laws that take effect in 2018 and their impact on you
- ‘I can't describe the savagery': Couple, 2 children found slain
- VIDEO: Mother sues school district over voicemail mocking special needs daughter
“Really surprising to me," said Butts County resident Matthew Carnowski. "We’ve been here 12, 13 years now and we’ve never had anything like that happen here."
© 2017 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}