Encore: Kentucky principal's snow day cancellation was a lyrical gem

FLORENCE, Ky. - It was a lyrical encore for a Kentucky principal who announced a school cancellation for the second time this week.
Wearing a cowboy hat and a plaid shirt Thursday night, Chad Caddell of Union Pointe Academy warbled “I got friends in snow places,” a parody of Garth Brooks’ 1990 soing, “Friends in Low Places,” WCPO reported.
Caddell posted the message to the school's Facebook page. Union Pointe canceled school because of icy roads and cold weather, WCPO reported.
Well kids, sleep in tomorrow my little cowpokes. No school tomorrow, Friday, January 12 due to inclement weather. Mr. CaddellPosted by Union Pointe Academy on Thursday, January 11, 2018
On Monday, Caddell announced that school was canceled with his own version of Mariah Carey’s ballad, “Hero,” which included an ending that made fun of the diva’s demand for hot tea during her New Year’s Eve performance in New York’s Times Square.
Caddell’s originality begs the question: If the weather remains poor on Monday, what will Caddell sing if he needs to cancel school?
Here is Caddell’s message announcing Monday’s cancellation;
Union Pointe Academy will be closed today, Monday, January 8, due to inclement weather. Our principal, Chad Caddell, has a school closing message for parents and students. Stay warm and safe!Posted by Union Pointe Academy on Monday, January 8, 2018
Here is the Garth Brooks version that Caddell parodied:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}