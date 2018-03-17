  • Escaped horses stop traffic on busy Atlanta highway

    By: Steve Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    DEKALB COUNTY - A prominent highway in DeKalb County had a different type of traffic problem Saturday morning.

    >> Read more trending news

    Horses were seen running along U.S. 78 East, with Triple Team Traffic tweeting that the highway was shut down past Montreal Road due to the incident.

    TRENDING NOW:

    Police were on the scene about 9 a.m. trying to contain the animals, and all lanes were back open about 30 minutes later, Channel 2 Action News reported.

    Ranchers near U.S. 78 forgot to close a gate Friday night, DeKalb police spokesman Lonzy Robertson said.

    Saturday morning, the horses ran onto U.S. 78 before they were “corralled” and taken back to the ranch, Robertson said.

    No injuries to horses or people were reported.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Escaped horses stop traffic on busy Atlanta highway

  • Headline Goes Here

    Teen hit by bus during Washington D.C. field trip dies

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man steals Jeep from dealership during test drive, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Attorneys say convicted killer's IQ too low to be executed

  • Headline Goes Here

    Florida man armed with 20-inch knife tries to carjack sheriff citizen…