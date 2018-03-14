0 Ex-wife, 5 others indicted in 2017 killing of Ohio man

DAYTON, Ohio - Six people have been indicted on charges in connection with the August 2017 killing of Robert Caldwell, of Beavercreek, who was killed in Riverside in front of his three children, officials said.

One of the man’s children, Jacob Lee Caldwell, is missing and the FBI Tuesday announced a $15,000 reward for information leading to his recovery. The FBI believes Jacob Lee Caldwell might not be in Ohio, and he may have a new look and identity. They believe someone knows where he is.

Sterling H. Roberts, 34, and Tawnney M. Caldwell, 33, of Centerville, were both charged with murder. Tawnney Caldwell is Robert Caldwell’s ex-wife and mother of his three children, who all witnessed the shooting death of their father.

According to a media release, also charged are:

Chance P. Deakin, 25, of Dayton

Christopher C. Roberts, 30, of Dayton

James T. Harmon, 55, of Burlington, Kentucky

Chandra D. Harmon, 54, of Burlington



“According to the six-count indictment, from August 1 to August 5, Sterling Roberts cyberstalked Robert Caldwell via cell phone through the assistance of Tawnney Caldwell,” reads the press release.

The firearm used in Robert Caldwell’s murder was possessed illegally by Sterling Roberts, who “traveled interstate to stalk and murder Robert Caldwell,” according to the FBI.

The charges against Tawnney Caldwell, Deakin, Christopher Roberts and James Harmon relate to aiding and abetting the illegal gun possession.

Tawnney Caldwell is also accused of destroying contents and data of a cell phone.

“Tawnney Caldwell and Chandra Harmon also allegedly conspired to intimidate and threaten witnesses related to the case in November 2017,” reads the FBI media release.

Other charges in this crime include stalking, with a potential sentence of up to life in prison; discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence (death penalty or life in prison) tampering with evidence (up to 20 years in prison) and tampering with a witness by intimidation (up to 20 years in prison).

Sterling H. Roberts has been in custody in South Carolina since August 2017. The others were arrested in late February 2018.

