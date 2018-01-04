Golden Globes 2018: What time, what channel, who is nominated

Hollywood’s first awards show of the season, the Golden Globes, is set for Sunday in Beverly Hills.
Guillermo del Toro’s Cold War-era fairy tale “The Shape of Water” has seven Golden Globes nominations with HBO’s “Big Little Lies” getting six.
Christopher Plummer nabbed a nomination for his portrayal of billionaire J. Paul Getty in Ridley Scott’s “All the Money in the World.” Plummer replaced Kevin Spacey in the film that had wrapped shooting after Spacey was accused by several men of sexual misconduct.
“They pulled off a miraculous feat over the last month and I’m delighted to have been a part of this unique experience,” Plummer said in a statement.
Here’s a guide to watching the Golden Globes.
When is the show: The awards show is set for Sunday.
What time does it start: The awards ceremony begins at 8 p.m. ET. Beginning at 7 p.m. ET, you can watch the red carpet arrivals. They will be streamed exclusively on Facebook.
Who is hosting: Seth Meyers will host the show. It’s his first time hosting the Golden Globes.
Where is it taking place: The ceremony will be held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.
What channel is it on: NBC is broadcasting the show.
Any big awards: Oprah Winfrey is being given the Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement.
What an honor. https://t.co/YA9se852Eg— Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) December 14, 2017
Who is nominated: Here are some of the nominees for the 2018 Golden Globes.
Film
Best motion picture, drama
“Dunkirk”
“The Post”
“The Shape of Water”
““Call Me by Your Name”
“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Best actress, motion picture, drama
Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Meryl Streep, The Post
Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World
Best actor, motion picture, drama
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Tom Hanks, The Post
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Best motion picture, comedy or musical
“The Disaster Artist”
“Get Out”
“The Greatest Showman”
“I, Tonya”
“Lady Bird”
Best actress, motion picture, comedy or musical
Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes
Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker
Best actor, motion picture, comedy or musical
Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes
Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver
James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Best supporting actor, motion picture
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Armie Hammer, Call Me by Your Name
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Best supporting actress, motion picture
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Hong Chau, Downsizing
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Best director
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Steven Spielberg, The Post
Ridley Scott, All the Money in the World
Best screenplay
“The Shape of Water”
“Lady Bird”
“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
“The Post”
“Molly’s Game”
Television
Best television series, drama
“The Handmaid’s Tale”
“This Is Us”
“The Crown”
“Game of Thrones”
“Stranger Things”
Best actress, television series drama
Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Claire Foy, “The Crown”
Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why”
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce”
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander”
Best actor, television series, drama
Freddie Highmore, “The Good Doctor”
Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”
Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”
Jason Bateman, “Ozark”
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan”
Best television series, comedy
“Black-ish”
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
“Master of None”
“SMILF”
“Will & Grace”
Best actress, television series, comedy
Pamela Adlon, “Better Things”
Alison Brie, “GLOW”
Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Issa Rae, “Insecure”
Frankie Shaw, “SMILF”
Best actor, television series, comedy
Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”
Aziz Ansari, “Master of None”
Kevin Bacon, “I Love Dick”
William H. Macy, “Shameless”
Eric McCormack, “Will & Grace”
Best limited series or TV movie
“Big Little Lies”
“Feud: Bette and Joan”
“Fargo”
“Top of the Lake: China Girl”
“The Sinner”
Best actor, limited series or TV movie
Robert De Niro, “The Wizard of Lies”
Kyle MacLachlan, “Twin Peaks”
Jude Law, “The Young Pope”
Ewan McGregor, “Fargo”
Geoffrey Rush, “Genius”
Best actress, limited series or TV movie
Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”
Reese Witherspoon, “Big Little Lies”
Jessica Lange, “Feud: Bette and Joan”
Susan Sarandon, “Feud: Bette and Joan”
Jessica Biel, “The Sinner”
Best supporting actress, television
Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies”
Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Chrissy Metz, “This Is Us”
Michelle Pfeiffer, “The Wizard of Lies”
Shailene Woodley, “Big Little Lies”
Best supporting actor, television series
Christian Slater, “Mr. Robot”
David Harbour, “Stranger Things”
Alfred Molina, “Feud: Bette and Joan”
Alexander Skarsgård, “Big Little Lies
David Thewlis, “Fargo”
