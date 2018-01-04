  • Golden Globes 2018: What time, what channel, who is nominated

    By: Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Hollywood’s first awards show of the season, the Golden Globes, is set for Sunday in Beverly Hills. 

    Guillermo del Toro’s Cold War-era fairy tale “The Shape of Water” has seven Golden Globes nominations with HBO’s “Big Little Lies” getting six. 

    Christopher Plummer nabbed a nomination for his portrayal of billionaire J. Paul Getty in Ridley Scott’s “All the Money in the World.” Plummer replaced Kevin Spacey in the film that had wrapped shooting after Spacey was accused by several men of sexual misconduct.

    “They pulled off a miraculous feat over the last month and I’m delighted to have been a part of this unique experience,” Plummer said in a statement.

    Here’s a guide to watching the Golden Globes.

    When is the show: The awards show is set for Sunday.

    What time does it start: The awards ceremony begins at 8 p.m. ET. Beginning at 7 p.m. ET, you can watch the red carpet arrivals. They will be streamed exclusively on Facebook.

    Who is hosting: Seth Meyers will host the show. It’s his first time hosting the Golden Globes.

    Where is it taking place: The ceremony will be held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

    What channel is it on: NBC is broadcasting the show.

    Any big awards: Oprah Winfrey is being given the Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement.

    Who is nominated: Here are some of the nominees for the 2018 Golden Globes.

    Film

    Best motion picture, drama

    “Dunkirk”
    “The Post”
    “The Shape of Water”
    ““Call Me by Your Name”
    “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

    Best actress, motion picture, drama

    Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game
    Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
    Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
    Meryl Streep, The Post
    Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World

    Best actor, motion picture, drama

    Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
    Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
    Tom Hanks, The Post
    Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
    Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

    Best motion picture, comedy or musical

    “The Disaster Artist”
    “Get Out”
    “The Greatest Showman”
    “I, Tonya”
    “Lady Bird”

    Best actress, motion picture, comedy or musical

    Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul
    Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
    Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
    Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes
    Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker

    Best actor, motion picture, comedy or musical

    Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes
    Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver
    James Franco, The Disaster Artist
    Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman
    Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

    Best supporting actor, motion picture

    Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
    Armie Hammer, Call Me by Your Name
    Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
    Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
    Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

    Best supporting actress, motion picture

    Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
    Hong Chau, Downsizing
    Allison Janney, I, Tonya
    Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
    Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

    Best director

    Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
    Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
    Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
    Steven Spielberg, The Post
    Ridley Scott, All the Money in the World

    Best screenplay

    “The Shape of Water”
    “Lady Bird”
    “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
    “The Post”
    “Molly’s Game”

    Television

    Best television series, drama

    “The Handmaid’s Tale”
    “This Is Us”
    “The Crown”
    “Game of Thrones”
    “Stranger Things”

    Best actress, television series drama

    Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
    Claire Foy, “The Crown”
    Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why”
    Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce”
    Caitriona Balfe, Outlander”

    Best actor, television series, drama

    Freddie Highmore, “The Good Doctor”
    Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”
    Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”
    Jason Bateman, “Ozark”
    Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan”

    Best television series, comedy

    “Black-ish”
    “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
    “Master of None”
    “SMILF”
    “Will & Grace”

    Best actress, television series, comedy

    Pamela Adlon, “Better Things”
    Alison Brie, “GLOW”
    Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
    Issa Rae, “Insecure”
    Frankie Shaw, “SMILF”

    Best actor, television series, comedy

    Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”
    Aziz Ansari, “Master of None”
    Kevin Bacon, “I Love Dick”
    William H. Macy, “Shameless”
    Eric McCormack, “Will & Grace”

    Best limited series or TV movie

    “Big Little Lies”
    “Feud: Bette and Joan”
    “Fargo”
    “Top of the Lake: China Girl”
    “The Sinner”

    Best actor, limited series or TV movie

    Robert De Niro, “The Wizard of Lies”
    Kyle MacLachlan, “Twin Peaks”
    Jude Law, “The Young Pope”
    Ewan McGregor, “Fargo”
    Geoffrey Rush, “Genius”

    Best actress, limited series or TV movie

    Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”
    Reese Witherspoon, “Big Little Lies”
    Jessica Lange, “Feud: Bette and Joan”
    Susan Sarandon, “Feud: Bette and Joan”
    Jessica Biel, “The Sinner”

    Best supporting actress, television

    Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies”
    Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
    Chrissy Metz, “This Is Us”
    Michelle Pfeiffer, “The Wizard of Lies”
    Shailene Woodley, “Big Little Lies”

    Best supporting actor, television series

    Christian Slater, “Mr. Robot”
    David Harbour, “Stranger Things”
    Alfred Molina, “Feud: Bette and Joan”
    Alexander Skarsgård, “Big Little Lies
    David Thewlis, “Fargo”

