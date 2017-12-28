Hike Minnesota's Mystery Cave for free on New Year's Day

FORESTVILLE, Minn. - The Mystery Cave, at 13 miles, is the Minnesota’s longest cave system.
The network of underground passages, discovered in 1937, was shaped by moving water and stays 48 degrees year round.
And for the first time, the state Department of Natural Resources is offering a free guided hike of the natural wonder on New Year’s Day as part of the First Day Hikes program, a nationwide effort to get people to start the New Year with some physical activity.
Start 2018 on the right track. Get outdoors on a First Day Hike at #MNstateparks! Find one near you https://t.co/JKZQZi1gDg #OnlyinMN pic.twitter.com/MicGlLdHRr— Minnesota DNR (@mndnr) December 26, 2017
Public tours of the Mystery Cave are usually offered from April to October. There are 13 other hikes also being offered at Minnesota state parks on New Year’s.
Parks across the country are also participating in First Day Hike, offering free guided hikes.
