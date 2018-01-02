Deadly pileup involving dozens of vehicles closes Buffalo freeway

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. - A deadly pileup on a freeway near Buffalo, New York, has left one person dead and another seriously injured, according to local news outlets.
The accident, which happened during blizzard-like conditions Tuesday afternoon, involved at least 25 vehicles and possibly more, and closed down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 in Lancaster, New York State Police reported.
ALERT - MULTI-VEHICLE ACCIDENT: All lanes are currently blocked on I-90 eastbound at exit 50 (Niagara Falls - I-290). All eastbound traffic must get off at exit 50.— NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) January 2, 2018
I-90 west is closed at exit 48A (Pembroke). All traffic must exit at 48A.
The crash is blamed on poor visibility.
Several news outlets have reported as many as 75 vehicles could be involved in the pileup.
NOW: #Buffalo blizzard mayhem - as many as 100 vehicles involved in weather-related pile-up along I-90 near Buffalo, NY pic.twitter.com/ezgstw0r3J— newsbell (@newsbell) January 2, 2018
