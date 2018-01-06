Investigators: 2 arrested after drugs, $245,000 found in camper

SIDNEY, Ohio - An Ohio man and an Oregon woman were arrested Friday night after officials raided a house and recovered drugs and $245,000 police said.
Police raided the house in Sidney, Ohio, after a search warrant was issued,
Arrested were Leon Francis, 60, of Sidney; and Sarah Jones, 31, of Oregon.
Police said marijuana, hash, THC and approximately $245,000 were found in a camper on the property.
The camper and a truck were seized and are believed to be a part of a large drug trafficking trade that spanned multiple states, investigators said.
Sidney Police Department, Piqua Police Department, and the Ohio State Patrol issued a search warrant after months of investigative and undercover work, according to Captain J A Tangeman of the Sidney Police Department.
Francis was charged with one count of drug abuse. Jones, of Oregon, was charged with one count of drug trafficking.
