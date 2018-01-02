It's so cold in Texas, this car wash froze over

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - Perhaps it’s not the best day to get a car wash in Central Texas.
If you were wondering just how cold it is in and around Austin, a picture taken Tuesday morning at a Pflugerville car wash might serve as an answer:
Wow! Look at the car wash at an @HEB in @PflugervilleTX pic.twitter.com/TctaKshvaY— Noelle Newton (@NoelleonFOX7) January 2, 2018
Noelle Newton, of Houston’s Fox 7, tweeted a picture Tuesday morning showing a car wash at an HEB in Pflugerville that had completely frozen over.
According to the National Weather Service, it was 30 degrees in Pflugerville around 1 p.m. Tuesday. The temperature in Austin was 31 degrees, with a hard freeze warning in effect till noon Wednesday.
Tuesday's deep freeze stretched across a wide swath of the U.S., from South Texas to Canada and from Montana through New England. In Texas, freezing temperatures were reported in Amarillo, Lubbock, Dallas, Austin and Houston.
The Associated Press and the Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.
