Jamie Lynn Spears announces second pregnancy on Instagram

Jamie Lynn Spears is pregnant with her second child, and she broke the news to her fans via Instagram.
Spears, the younger sister of pop superstar Britney Spears, delivered the news about her growing family on Christmas Eve. After sharing the news that her 9-year-old daughter Maddie would finally be a big sister in 2018, Spears said that 2017 had brought some of the biggest challenges of her life. In February, Maddie was seriously injured in an all-terrain vehicle accident.
Looks like we are starting off 2018 with another big milestone...sooo happy to announce that Maddie is FINALLY going to be a big sister👶🏼2017 was filled with some of the biggest challenges of my life, as well as some of the biggest blessings, so I made a choice to lay low this year to focus on truly becoming my best self as a person and as an artist. During that time, I continued working on my music and telling my story, which has created some of my most honest work and I CANT wait to share that with you all very soon. 2018 is going to be filled with many milestones both personally and professionally. I appreciate each of you for your patience and support through it all. 2018 has a lot coming, so GET READY........ #12DaysofJLS
In the Instagram photo, Spears shows off her baby bump while holding hands with Maddie and husband Jamie Watson. This will be the couple's first child together. Maddie's father is Spears' ex-fiance Casey Aldridge.
Jamie Lynn said that after her daughter's accident, she chose to “lay low” and write new music, which she hopes to share in 2018.
