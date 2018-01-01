Jessica Alba gives birth to boy on final day of 2017

0

On the very last day of 2017, actress Jessica Alba and her husband Cash Warren welcomed a new bundle of joy into the world: Hayes Alba Warren.

>> Read more trending news

Hayes is the couple’s third child together, but their first boy. He joins Alba and Warren’s two daughters: Haven Garner, 6, and 9-year-old Honor Marie.

“Hayes Alba Warren 12/31/17 Best gift to ring in the New Year!!” the actress captioned a photo of her little man. “Cash and I feel so blessed. Haven and Honor are already obsessed with their new baby bro. #familyof5.”

Not long after Alba’s post, Warren shared one of his own. It featured an adorable photo of him looking down at his newborn baby son with a sweet caption.

“Hayes Alba Warren: You sure know how to ring in the new year! You showed up a few days early but we couldn’t be any happier.”

“Your Mamma is the strongest woman I know … you’re so lucky to have her by your side,” he added. “You have two amazing sisters who already adore you and I know you’ll be thankful to have them guide the way.”

He concluded: “On your first day of life, I promise to love you, to cherish you, and to provide you with a sandbox full of dreams to explore. Welcome to the family my sweet baby Hayes! 12/31/2017.”

Last month, People magazine reported that a few of Alba’s closest friends had come together for a tea party-themed baby shower in Beverly Hills in celebration.

A thankful Alba shared several pictures of the festivities.

“Had the most beautiful baby shower today,” she wrote in an Instagram post while thanking her party hosts. “I felt so loved and I [love] u all to pieces.”

In the same post, she shared pictures and videos of her guests, a shower cake and herself holding balloons.

And over Christmas, the Warren-Alba family donned festive onesies and posed for this adorable family photo.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.