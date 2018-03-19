0 Jim Carrey's newest artwork seems to resemble Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Actor Jim Carrey’s latest piece of artwork bears an eerie resemblance to the White House press secretary, the New York Daily News reported.

“This is the portrait of a so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked,” Carrey wrote on Twitter, posting a photo of his drawing, which depicts an angry woman with dark hair and pointed eyebrows.

Carrey ended the tweet with the exclamation, “Monstrous!”

This is the portrait of a so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked. Monstrous! pic.twitter.com/MeYLTy1pqb — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 17, 2018

According to Twitter users, it didn’t take Ace Ventura to figure out that Carrey’s drawing bore a strong resemblance to White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

There was plenty of negative reaction to Carrey’s tweet.

“And this is a portrait (of) a has-been who hasn't put out a decent movie in 15 years,” one man tweeted, posting a picture of Carrey.

“Another political Entertainer. Down the drain,” read another tweet.

And this is the picture if a has-been, who hasn't put out a decent movie in 15 years: pic.twitter.com/ZDQJ4AXysR — Jeff (@Tigersfan6976) March 18, 2018

Another political Entertainer. Down the drain — Gentlemen Christ (@GentlemenChrist) March 19, 2018

And this is one more reason that I'm done with Hollywood. It's ok to be mean and hurtful as long as it's to someone you disagree with, right? Btw, this is a classic example of bullying. But again, it's ok as long as it's someone you disagree with, right? — Jenny (@BlessedTNGal) March 18, 2018

Could you go back to being Fire Marshall Bill and stay out of politics? It's hard to watch a comedian who decides to demean people for political reasons. I'm guessing you've never even met this lady. Use your voice to help people, not hurt them. The painting is horrible. — Corey (@cwilli05au) March 19, 2018

There were some tweeters who jumped to Carrey’s defense:

All you people upset over this picture but yet could careless & laugh when the president puts down anyone he feels is a threat to him. To me this shows the real her, the snarky, condescending, self-righteous person she is....of this was a picture of Obama she would be loving it — powertothepeople (@kassy_quinn) March 18, 2018

Jim, that is one hideously scary painting! It also looks exactly like her! Well done, — Mary Duffy Adams (@MaryDuffyAdams) March 18, 2018

Carrey’s Twitter account features many examples of his artwork, including U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio and House Speaker Paul Ryan, the Daily News reported.

