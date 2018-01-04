  • Jodie Foster likens superhero movies to fracking: 'You wreck the earth'

    By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Jodie Foster really doesn’t like superhero movies.

    >> Read more trending news

    The award-winning actress, director and producer likened the films to hydraulic fracking in an interview with the British Radio Times, according to The Telegraph, holding the genre responsible for ruining movies for audiences worldwide.

    “Going to the movies has become like a theme park,” she said. “Studios making bad content in order to appeal to the masses and shareholders is like fracking - you get the best return right now but you wreck the earth.

    “It’s ruining the viewing habits of the American population and then ultimately the rest of the world.”

    She told the Radio Times that she had no interest in making superhero movies, but she said she could be swayed if the protagonist had a “really complex psychology.”

    Her comments drew mixed reactions.

    “Her belief system is pretty common and isn’t totally without basis,” Gunn wrote. “For cinema to survive, I believe spectacle films NEED to have a vision and heart they traditionally haven’t. And some of us are doing our best to move in that direction. Creating spectacle films that are innovative, humane, and thoughtful is what excites me about this job.”

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories