Jordan Feldstein, Maroon 5 manager and Jonah Hill's brother, dies at 40

    LOS ANGELES - Jordan Feldstein, who served as manager for the pop-rock group Maroon 5, has died at the age of 40.

    Feldstein was the brother of actor Jonah Hill, Variety reported.

    The cause of death was a heart attack, Variety confirmed with the Los Angeles Coroner's Office. According to a statement released by the family, Feldstein was in full cardiac arrest when paramedics arrived Friday night after receiving a 911 call. He died shortly thereafter.

    In addition to Maroon 5, Feldstein's management company, Career Artist Management, represented Miguel and Robin Thicke, Variety reported.

    Feldstein was married twice, including an annulled marriage to Francesca Eastwood, Clint Eastwood's daughter, Variety reported. He had two children.

