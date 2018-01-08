Justin Timberlake going on Man of the Woods Tour

0

Fresh off announcing his new album, “Man of the Woods,” Justin Timberlake announced a tour of the same name, Spin reported Monday.

“The outdoors is the inspiration for a lot of these songs,” Timberlake said in a trailer promoting the tour. “That’s the main idea.”

>> Read more trending news

“The tour will be able to bring the outside in. I want people to see the inspiration for how (the album) ended up sounding,” Timberlake says in between scenes of rehearsals for the tour in the trailer.

A music video for the lead single from the album -- a synthy song called “Filthy” -- was released Thursday.

“Man of the Woods” will be released Feb. 2. Timberlake will perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show two days later, on Feb. 4.

﻿Related: Justin Timberlake announces new album ‘Man of the Woods’﻿

The 25-date tour begins March 13 in Canada. The first round of pre-sales start Jan. 10 at 10 a.m. local time and ends at 5 p.m. local time. More information can be found at justintimberlake.com.

March 13 in Toronto at Air Canada Centre

March 18 in Washington, DC at Capital One Arena

March 21 in New York at Madison Square Garden

March 25 in Newark, New Jersey, at Prudential Center

March 27 in Chicago at United Center

March 31 in Cleveland at Quicken Loans Arena

April 2 in Detroit at Little Caesars Arena

April 4 in Boston at TD Garden

April 8 in Montreal at Bell Centre

April 12 in Salt Lake City at Vivint Smart Home Arena

April 14 in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena

April 24 in San Jose, California, at SAP Center

April 28 in Los Angeles at The Forum

May 2 in Phoenix at Talking Stick Resort Arena

May 5 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at BOK Center

May 7 in Columbus, Ohio, at Nationwide Arena

May 9 in Nashville, Tennessee, at Bridgestone Arena

May 11 in Atlanta at Infinite Energy Arena

May 14 in Orlando, Florida, at Amway Center

May 15 in Tampa, Florida, at Amalie Arena

May 18 in Miami at American Airlines Arena

May 19 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, at BB&T Center

May 23 in Houston at Toyota Center

May 27 in Dallas at American Airlines Center

May 30 in Memphis, Tennessee, at FedEx Forum

© 2018 Cox Media Group.