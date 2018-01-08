  • Justin Timberlake going on Man of the Woods Tour

    By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Fresh off announcing his new album, “Man of the Woods,” Justin Timberlake announced a tour of the same name, Spin reported Monday.

    “The outdoors is the inspiration for a lot of these songs,” Timberlake said in a trailer promoting the tour. “That’s the main idea.”

    “The tour will be able to bring the outside in. I want people to see the inspiration for how (the album) ended up sounding,” Timberlake says in between scenes of rehearsals for the tour in the trailer.

    A music video for the lead single from the album -- a synthy song called “Filthy” -- was released Thursday.

    “Man of the Woods” will be released Feb. 2. Timberlake will perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show two days later, on Feb. 4.

    The 25-date tour begins March 13 in Canada. The first round of pre-sales start Jan. 10 at 10 a.m. local time and ends at 5 p.m. local time. More information can be found at justintimberlake.com

    March 13 in Toronto at Air Canada Centre
    March 18  in Washington, DC at Capital One Arena
    March 21 in New York at Madison Square Garden
    March 25  in Newark, New Jersey, at Prudential Center
    March 27 in Chicago at United Center
    March 31 in Cleveland at Quicken Loans Arena
    April 2 in Detroit at Little Caesars Arena
    April 4 in Boston at TD Garden
    April 8 in Montreal at Bell Centre
    April 12 in Salt Lake City at Vivint Smart Home Arena
    April 14 in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena
    April 24 in San Jose, California, at SAP Center
    April 28 in Los Angeles at The Forum
    May 2 in Phoenix at Talking Stick Resort Arena
    May 5 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at BOK Center
    May 7 in Columbus, Ohio, at Nationwide Arena
    May 9 in Nashville, Tennessee, at Bridgestone Arena
    May 11 in Atlanta at Infinite Energy Arena
    May 14 in Orlando, Florida, at Amway Center
    May 15 in Tampa, Florida, at Amalie Arena
    May 18 in Miami at American Airlines Arena
    May 19 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, at BB&T Center
    May 23 in Houston at Toyota Center
    May 27 in Dallas at American Airlines Center
    May 30 in Memphis, Tennessee, at FedEx Forum

