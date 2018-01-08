  • Kelly Clarkson and Keith Urban harmonize at the Golden Globes

    By: Jessica Sooknanan, Rare.us

    An impromptu performance between Kelly Clarkson and Keith Urban made the audience erupt into cheers at the Golden Globes Sunday night.

    The pair were presenting at the awards show when they brought their pipes together for a treat that left everyone with chills.

    After announcing the nominees for Best Original Film Song, Clarkson and Urban leaned into the microphone and harmonized together, “And the Golden Globe goes to!”

    The performance may have lasted only four seconds, but it left everyone wanting more.

     

