Kelly Clarkson and Keith Urban harmonize at the Golden Globes

An impromptu performance between Kelly Clarkson and Keith Urban made the audience erupt into cheers at the Golden Globes Sunday night.
The pair were presenting at the awards show when they brought their pipes together for a treat that left everyone with chills.
After announcing the nominees for Best Original Film Song, Clarkson and Urban leaned into the microphone and harmonized together, “And the Golden Globe goes to!”
Kelly Clarkson and Keith Urban singing on the #GoldenGlobes is almost more than we can handle!😍 pic.twitter.com/oUMirzfBrK— PopCrush (@PopCrush) January 8, 2018
The performance may have lasted only four seconds, but it left everyone wanting more.
This is a collab we can get behind 🎵 @kelly_clarkson @KeithUrban 🎵#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/s1u8lZyeWh— GIPHY (@GIPHY) January 8, 2018
