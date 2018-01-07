  • Kelly Clarkson says she's 'not above' spanking her children

    By: Tammy Ragusa, RareCountry.com

    Updated:

    Kelly Clarkson has never been one to put too much value on the judgment of others, and she’s the same way when it comes to raising her two small children, daughter River Rose and son Remy.

    >> On RareCountry.com: Kelly Clarkson shares a brand-new pic of her sweater-loving son

    In an interview posted on Radio.com, the singer-songwriter recently said, “I’m not above a spanking, which people aren’t necessarily into. And I don’t mean, like, hitting her hard; I just mean a spanking.”

    Clarkson, who has never shied away from being open with fans, also said, “So my parents spanked me, and I did fine in life and I feel fine about it.”

    The Texas native explained about disciplining her 3-year-old daughter, “I warn her. I’m like, ‘Hi, I’m going to spank you on your bottom if you don’t stop right now. Like, this is ridiculous.’”

    >> Read more trending news 

    Clarkson also noted that, despite receiving the same sort of discipline as a youngster, “I’m a well-rounded individual with a lot of character, so I think it’s fine.”

    Read more at RareCountry.com.

    >> Click here to listen

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories