KFC mocks Trump's 'nuclear button' tweet in threat to McDonald's

There were several reactions to President Donald Trump’s recent “nuclear button” tweet to North Korea, including one from one of his favorite fast-food spots.

Wednesday morning, the official Twitter account for KFC in the United Kingdom and Ireland poked fun at Trump by mocking his reply to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, where he claimed he had a “nuclear button. much bigger & more powerful” than Kim’s.

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018

KFC jokingly delivered a similar message to McDonald’s. The chain wrote, “McDonald’s leader Ronald just stated he has a ‘burger on his desk at all times.' Will someone from his big shoed, red nosed regime inform him that I too have a burger on my desk, but mine is a box meal which is bigger and more powerful than his, and mine has gravy! #nuclearbutton.”

McDonald’s leader Ronald just stated he has a “burger on his desk at all times”. Will someone from his big shoed, red nosed regime inform him that I too have a burger on my desk, but mine is a box meal which is bigger and more powerful than his, and mine has gravy! #nuclearbutton — KFC UK & Ireland (@KFC_UKI) January 3, 2018

The tweet quickly went viral, garnering more than 150,000 retweets and nearly 400,000 likes. People also shared their thoughts about the stunt, and many got a kick out of it.

Others believed the idea was “unethical” and “immoral.” Some Twitter users said nuclear war is not a laughing matter.

When you idiots are done chuckling about this:

There will be no US left and everyone will think that you invented eating garbage food. — New Years Adam (@MrBrendanJay) January 3, 2018 SUCH AN UNETHICAL & IMMORAL WAY TO MAXIMISE PROFITS BY MARKETING COMMERCIALISED JUNK FOODS, which Contribute Massively towards DESTRUCTION of Human Health & Societies, RUINING Environment, & DEVASTATING Ecological Habitats. — Yash K (@YashKVerm) January 4, 2018 Not funny… — ♿️TJ♿️ (@MaybeTJ_) January 3, 2018

A few users got in on the joke by nudging other popular fast-food chains to join the battle. A couple called on Wendy’s and Burger King to respond to the “threat."

Neither McDonald’s nor Trump have responded to KFC’s tweet.

