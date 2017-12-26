Kitten born with two faces thriving despite odds

A kitten born with two faces is beating the odds and winning hearts.
Bettie Bee was born Dec. 12 in South Africa with a rare congenital condition called craniofacial duplication, The Dodo reported. The kitten was born with two noses, two mouths and three eyes. While some animals born with this condition die shortly after birth, Bettie Bee is receiving special care and is thriving.
When she had difficulty nursing naturally, her handler turned to tube feeding. Bettie Bee's rescuer told The Dodo that she can eat out of both mouths and that she has been feisty since birth.
Fans can follow Bettie Bee's progress on a Facebook page. A post from yesterday marks two weeks since the kitten's birth and says that she is doing great and her eyes are now open.
© 2017 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}