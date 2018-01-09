  • LOOK: Empire State Building lit up in crimson and white after Alabama's victory

    By: Jake Rill, SECCountry.com

    Updated:

    NEW YORK - The celebration of Alabama’s National Championship Game victory wasn’t limited to just Atlanta and Tuscaloosa on Monday night.

    >> Visit SECCountry.com for more coverage

    >> See the photo here

    After the Crimson Tide beat Georgia 26-23 in overtime to win the national title, the Empire State Building in New York City was lit up in crimson and white in honor of the Tide.

     

    Here’s a look at ABC’s periscope stream showing the Alabama colors making its way to the Big Apple:

    >> Read more trending news 

    The victory was certainly an achievement worthy of the Empire State Building honor. The Crimson Tide erased a 13-point halftime deficit to rally to the thrilling 3-point win.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories