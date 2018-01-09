LOOK: Empire State Building lit up in crimson and white after Alabama's victory

NEW YORK - The celebration of Alabama’s National Championship Game victory wasn’t limited to just Atlanta and Tuscaloosa on Monday night.
Congratulations to the National Champions of the 2018 @CFBPlayoff—the @AlabamaFTBL Crimson Tide!— Empire State Bldg (@EmpireStateBldg) January 9, 2018
Our lights will shine in crimson and white for the next 30 minutes to celebrate their victory. #RollTide pic.twitter.com/bFTkQlbReK
After the Crimson Tide beat Georgia 26-23 in overtime to win the national title, the Empire State Building in New York City was lit up in crimson and white in honor of the Tide.
Here’s a look at ABC’s periscope stream showing the Alabama colors making its way to the Big Apple:
Empire State Building lit up in crimson and white after Alabama wins #NationalChampionship. https://t.co/7eAt4HyywZ https://t.co/uLEEzznVew— ABC News (@ABC) January 9, 2018
The victory was certainly an achievement worthy of the Empire State Building honor. The Crimson Tide erased a 13-point halftime deficit to rally to the thrilling 3-point win.
