Man facing jail for alleged sexual assault of 13-year-old girl says attack was girl's fault

OMAHA, neb. - A 33-year-old man from Omaha, Nebraska, who faces 20 years to life in prison for the alleged sexual assault of a girl who was 13 years old at the time, said that there was “more to the story” and that the victim “made a move” on him, according to a police affidavit.

Tyron Stapelton was charged on Thursday with first-degree sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl, a girl who is now 15 years old.

The details of the affidavit as reported by the World-Herald are disturbing.

Stapleton was living in an upstairs bedroom at a home where the girl lived with her family. The attack allegedly occurred in the girl’s home.

“The victim stated that she told him to stop and pushed (him) away but Stapleton responded, ‘It’s OK. It’s OK.’ The victim stated that it hurt during the incident and (she) told Stapleton to stop again, but Stapleton said, ‘It’s OK’ and put his hand over her mouth,” a police detective wrote in the affidavit.

When questioned about the incident, police said Stapleton said there was “more to the story.”

“If I was to come tell you that somebody made a move on me, who’s going to believe me? The girl would follow me and follow me and follow me around,” Stapleton said, according to police.

Stapleton now faces 20 years to life in prison and is currently being held on $24,000 bail, but only needs to pay $2,400 to secure his release.

