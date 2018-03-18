  • March Madness 2018: Michigan beats Houston, buzzer with last-second miracle by Jordan Poole

    By: Kevin Cunningham, Landof10.com

    Updated:

    WICHITA, Kan. - The game between Michigan and Houston on Saturday night was an absolute battle.

    Neither offense could get going, as the Wolverines shot 35 percent from the field, while the Cougars shot 37 percent. With less than four seconds remaining, Michigan trailed 63-61 with the ball.

    Then, the magic happened. You’ve seen this already, but that’s OK. It’s worth seeing again.

    Freshman Jordan Poole nailed a 3-pointer as time expired to send the Wolverines to the Sweet 16. It was Poole’s second made 3-pointer of the game as he finished with 8 points.

    Michigan as a team shot 8-of-30 from behind the arc on the night. Houston missed two free throws on the other end of the court to lead to Poole’s game-winner.

    Michigan will face the winner of North Carolina-Texas A&M.

     

     

